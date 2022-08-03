DNA test reveals if Gusttavo Lima is the father of Eloá Soares’ daughter







Find out the result of the DNA test involving Gusttavo Lima Photo: Instagram/@gusttavolima / Famous and Celebrities

Singer Gusttavo Lima performed a DNA test to find out if he is the father of the daughter of Eloá Soares, who claimed to have become pregnant with the sertanejo when she was just 16 years old. At the time he was 15.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the paternity test was negative. The blood samples collected underwent two analyses, performed by different teams, so that there was proof and counter-proof of the exam.

In February of this year, Eloá stated that she and Gusttavo met in Franca, in the interior of São Paulo, at a music school. The meeting between them would have taken place in September 2004. The pharmacist’s report was refuted by the singer and his team.

“In 2004 (the date on which the first meeting would have taken place), singer Gusttavo Lima was 15 years old and lived with his parents and brother in a small rural community in the interior of Minas Gerais. of financial resources, the artist did not even know any city in the interior of São Paulo. Therefore, the story raised is not valid”, said the note released by the artist’s office.

So far, Gusttavo Lima has not commented on the result of the DNA test. The singer, it is worth saying, is the father of Samuel and Gabriel, the result of his relationship with Andressa Suita.