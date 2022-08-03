Doctors do not notice hydrocephalus in child’s brain and diagnose viral infection – Revista Crescer

+



When River-Peter Birkett-Joss, 9, started complaining of headaches on Saturday, July 23, his father, John, 31, became concerned and took him to the emergency hospital, Grimsby, the closest to his area. , in Lincolnshire, England. “River gets sick often because he has a variety of special needs, but after he complained of headaches, I called 911 and, as directed, we took him to the hospital,” the father told the newspaper. Grimsby Live.

After a misdiagnosis, River underwent emergency surgery (Photo: Reproduction / The Mirror)

However, in a serious misdiagnosis, the doctors examined him and sent him home. They said it was just a viral infection and prescribed painkillers. But the headache didn’t go away. The parents also noticed that River’s head was soft in some areas.

“River got worse the next day,” the father said. “Again, I called the emergency department, and they said I needed to go back to the hospital and that they had already made a referral. However, when I got there I was greeted by a rather rude staff member who said I had to go to the back of the line,” he reported.

The father was informed that he would be in the queue for two hours. After some time, the boy was examined and sent for a CT scan. On Monday, July 25, they went to another hospital, where it was detected that the boy actually had: fluid accumulation in the brain or hydrocephalus, a serious and potentially fatal disease. River needed emergency surgery and luckily he was treated.

The father’s faith in the first hospital was shaken. “My belief in them is non-existent after that, they should have realized the problem when we first went there,” he revolted. “As for those who saved River’s life and helped us get him to the other hospital, they were amazing. I can’t thank you enough,” he added.

In response, the hospital told John Birkett that it is investigating the case to understand what the flaws were. “We contacted Mr. Birkett and we are thoroughly investigating his concerns. We will contact you again after our investigation is complete. Unfortunately, we cannot provide further details as we have a duty to protect patient confidentiality,” he explains.

