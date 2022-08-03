Documentary on the Daniella Perez case on HBO MAX has a high rating on IMDb

With an incredible 8.9/10 on IMDb, the documentary series “Pacto Brutal”, about the case of the murder of Daniella Perez, released on July 21, 2022 by HBO MAX, is already one of the most commented and watched in Brazil. .

The case of the daughter of writer Gloria Peréz becomes the most watched documentary on the HBO MAX platform in Brazil.

It is not news that documentaries that tell stories of real and tragic crimes conquer the Brazilian public, and, with that objective, HBO MAX launched the documentary series that investigates the events of the murder of the daughter of the famous writer Gloria Peréz.

“Brutal Pact” brings moving testimonies from Daniella’s mother, Gloria Peréz, reporting the moments after the event and how she sought to investigate her daughter’s murder. It also brings the testimonies of other global actors who followed the case at the time, such as Claudia Raia, Fábio Assunção and Alexandre Frota.

the case

In the 90s, Daniella Perez, daughter of the famous writer Gloria Peréz, was a big star of Brazilian soap operas, being married to actor Raul Gazzola. Your partner in the soap opera Body and soul (1992), written by his mother, Gloria, was Guilherme de Padua.

Guilherme killed young Daniella with the help of his wife, Paula Thomaz, with 18 stab wounds, making it impossible to defend the victim, which was a qualifier in his conviction.

The actress’ body was found near a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, on the night of December 28, 1992.

The series seeks to portray how Guilherme and Paula acted in the crime, considering that, according to media information at the time, he would have murdered the young woman for believing that her role in the soap opera was being reduced.

The two were convicted of qualified homicide, and the crime was considered premeditated by the Jury Court that held the trial. The case had great repercussion at the time because it was about global actors, and is still remembered today.

Crime added to the list of heinous crimes

After the crime and conviction of Guilherme and Paula, Glória collected around 1.3 million signatures to try to transform qualified homicide into a heinous crime, and two years later, the National Congress approved the inclusion of the crime in Law 8.072/ 90.

“Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez” is available on HBO MAX.