Drica Moraes and Claudia Abreu appear together and declare

A lot of people don’t know, but actresses Drica Moraes and Claudia Abreu have been friends for years. The two coincidentally have already made iconic villains of Globo.

“Drica, my friend since I found out I wanted to be an actress. Love much. Congratulations girl! All the joys for you!”, Claudia Abreu said on the internet. Thus, it is the first occasion that the public sees the two together on the networks, as they are very discreet.

Drica Moraes commented. “We were supposed to spend a weekend and we stayed for a month,” she said, who spent time with her friend during the pandemic. The pair lived together in a country house. “On March 13, my friend Claudia Abreu invites some friends for a weekend at her country house”, said Drica Moraes.

“News: Lockdown. Pandemic! Cacau, more than quickly, puts the lock on the door and announces wisely and energetically: ‘Nobody gets out of here!’”, fired the artist. It is worth mentioning that she is on the air in Globo’s afternoon plot, O Cravo e a Rosa. In the soap opera, she gives life to the villain Marcela, wife of the banker Batista.

Drica Moraes entered the soap opera to fill space

With the success of the plot, Globo decided to stretch it at the time, which required the creation of a villainous soap opera. “In order to expand the story, I made some requests to Globo. I asked, for example, for new scenarios and a new actress to play a villain, which the soap opera did not have. In O Cravo e a Rosa, the villain was Catarina herself”, declared Walcyr Carrasco, about Drica Moraes.

“She herself prevented the relationship of the two protagonists. In 90 chapters, this was possible. But, in 200, I needed a character that made up, I needed a villain with a traditional soap opera profile. Then Drica Moraes came on the scene”, he said in the book “Autores, Histórias da Teledramaturgia”.