Drivers react to Piastri case and no contract with Alpine in F1

F1 was taken by surprise by the sequence of events that took place on Tuesday afternoon (2). After Alpine announced the arrival of Oscar Piastri, the pilot himself denied the information through his social networks – and caused an uproar.

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement caused a ripple effect on the 2022 grid. The German left Aston Martin, which announced Fernando Alonso and therefore left the French team open.

After much debate, the team published that yes, it would be their reserve and test driver Piastri who would take over the post. But earlier in the week, rumors started linking him to McLaren, which also brings up the Daniel Ricciardo issue, but that’s a topic for another time.

With all the confusion, pilots, especially from other categories, began to manifest on the networks. Marcus Ericsson, for example, made several predictions for 2023 such as Pierre Gasly at Alpine, Daniel Ricciardo at Haas and Nyck de Vries at Williams.

Callum Ilott, currently racing in IndyCar, was very succinct in his message “too much drama in motorsport this year”. His classmate and ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean was also brief: lots of popcorn emojis.

Another who also commented was Pato O’Ward. The Mexican wrote “Alexa, play Deja Vu [uma música]”, alluding to the extremely similar case of Alex Palou and Ganassi last month.

