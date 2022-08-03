During ‘Encontro’ live, Patrícia Poeta surprises viewers and sends a message to Sílvio Santos

Since taking over the presentation of the ‘Date‘, Patricia Poet has been receiving numerous criticisms and is subject of several controversies. This Tuesday (2), the presenter became a subject on social networks by making a rare reference to a competing broadcaster. She blew a kiss to Silvio Santos.

It all started when the program was commenting on the soap opera wetland. The first edition of the plot by Benedito Ruy Barbosa was originally shown in Manchete and was re-aired by SBT in 2008. “I saw the first version. The second is being totally different.”commented a woman in the audience.

Manoel Soareswhich shares the presentation of the ‘Encontro’ with Patricia Poetasked if the woman had watched the first full version. “Yes, all. I watched it twice. On Manchete and then repeated on the other station”replied the girl, who was identified as Joseane.

Upon realizing that the audience member did not mention the name of the competition, Manuel joked about the situation. “At SBT, everything is fine”he said, drawing laughter from the audience. Patriciathen fired: “A kiss for Silvio Santos”. Soares continued in the game. “Glad you liked our [versão]just to be clear”closed the matter.