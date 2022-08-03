Earth records its shortest day in recent history | Science

On June 29, Earth recorded its shortest day since scientists began using high-precision atomic clocks to measure our planet’s rotation speed in the mid-1960s.

According to a survey made by the website Time and Date with data from the International Service of Earth Rotation and Reference Systems (IERS), the Earth completed a complete revolution around its axis in 1.59 milliseconds less than exactly 24 hours (1 ms corresponds to one thousandth of a second, or about 0.001s).

By way of comparison, on average, a solar day in the last 365 days of the year had -0.29 ms than 24 hours. Today, for example, the estimate is that the day is 0.0003878 seconds shorter than 24 hours.

In 2019, the shortest day on record was July 16, minus 0.95 seconds.

Despite these point differences, the planet’s rotation is generally slowing down because of tidal forces between the Earth and the Moon.

Scientists study this because the accuracy of time measurement systems is important to many modern technologies. GPS receivers, for example, rely on this accuracy to decode their location signals.

NASA, the US space agency, explains that in the time of the dinosaurs, the Earth completed a rotation in about 23 hours, while in the year 1820, the movement took exactly 24 hours.

Another contributing fact is that during El Niño years, for example, the Earth’s rotation can slow down a bit because of stronger winds, increasing the length of a day by a fraction of a millisecond.

In 2016, precisely because of this phenomenon, the IERS even announced the addition of a kind of “leap second” to maintain the world standards of time reference.

But what explains the fewer seconds in recent years?