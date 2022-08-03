Electoral MP defends that TSE reject action on Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors | Policy

The Electoral Public Ministry defended this Tuesday (2) that the Superior Electoral Court reject one of the actions that question the attacks, without evidence, by President Jair Bolsonaro on the electronic voting system during a meeting with ambassadors.

In a statement sent to the Court, the Deputy Electoral Attorney General, Paulo Gonet, points out procedural problems for the progress of the action presented by the Network and PCdoB. The opinion does not analyze the implications made by the parties to Bolsonaro’s conduct.

According to the prosecutor, the TSE should not analyze the process because it was presented by the Network without the participation of the other parties that make up the Brasil da Esperança Federation.

According to Gonet, after the formation of the federation, the subtitles need to work together. “The filing of the representation took place after the formation of the federations. It is necessary to recognize the active illegitimacy of the applicants, who are not even part of the same federation”.

And he concluded: “the Public Prosecutor’s Office opines for the extinction of the process without judgment of merit, in the face of active illegitimacy”.

Remember, in the video below, what Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors was like:

Bolsonaro gathers ambassadors and repeats, without evidence, suspicions already clarified about ballot boxes

Last month, Bolsonaro received ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, and repeated baseless attacks on elections and the security of electronic voting machines, raising suspicions that have already been denied by official bodies.

After the meeting, several opposition parties took legal action:

Rede and PCdoB: They asked for the removal of the content on the TV Brasil channel on YouTube and requested that Bolsonaro and the PL, the party to which the president is affiliated, be condemned to publish “errata denying the terms of the statements” about ballot boxes and the electoral system , in the same media in which the false information was disseminated;

EN: Demands that Bolsonaro be forced to remove the video from its pages and refrain from making other publications with the same content.

PDT: He asked the TSE to order social networks to remove the videos of the meeting published on the president’s pages from the air and that Bolsonaro be fined for early advertising. The party claims that the president’s speeches “have the ability to cause a kind of effervescence in its supporters and in the general population, even more so when the content is disseminated through social networks, which have a high reach among users”.