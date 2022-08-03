Electricity bill should be cheaper in 70 cities in ES; see which | Holy Spirit

The forecast of the agency is a reduction of 9.8% for residential consumers. The new tariff shall enter into force on from Sunday (7).

Despite the readjustment established by Aneel, which authorized an increase in collection by EDP of 9.54%, the decrease in the ICMS rate and base of incidence made the percentage applied to the tariff negative.

In practice, a consumer who paid R$ 100 on an invoice in August 2021 would pay BRL 110 on the same invoice in August 2022, based on the adjustment authorized by Aneel. However, with the reduction of ICMS from 25% to 17%, defined by the government of Espírito Santo, the consumer’s disbursement will be around R$ 90explained EDP.

Of the total paid by consumers on the energy bill, 45% refers to the payment of taxes (ICMS, PIS/Cofins) and sector charges; 35% are energy generation and transmission costs; and 20% are the costs of distributing electricity to the properties, which is the part destined for the energy concessionaire, detailed EDP.

How the electricity tariff is composed

The graph reflects the average rates of ICMS, PIS and COFINS applied by EDP in Espírito Santo between August/21 and June/22

Source: Aneel

See the municipalities where the electricity bill should go down

