End of life: Scientists estimate when the next mass extinction will occur on Earth

The study named “The relationship between the magnitude of extinction and climate change during major crises between marine and terrestrial animals” was coordinated by several scientists from various regions of the world based on the other 5 extinctions that have already occurred on Earth. Kunio Kaiho, who is the author of the study and a climate specialist at the University of Tohoku (Japan), says that there is a linear relationship between the planet’s biodiversity and the Earth’s surface temperature, where large deviations can cause the mass extinction of several species. species.

To give you an idea, a negative deviation of 7º C or a positive deviation of 9º C is enough to trigger great extinctions, as many animals, plants and even we humans are very sensitive to sudden changes in temperature like these. Just remember extreme weather events that occurred recently in Europe, triggering more than a thousand deaths and forest fires. Speaking of the date, the study estimates that the extinction of life on Earth should occur around the year 2500, triggered by a 5.2°C rise in Earth’s temperature, although Kaiho estimates that the rise could be much higher: 9°C.