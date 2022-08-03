Engie Brasil (EGIE3) has a 23.8% rise in profit in the 2nd quarter; approves BRL 577.8 million in dividends

The energy company Engie Brasil (EGIE3) released results this Tuesday (2) with net income of R$ 395 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a figure 23.8% higher than that recorded in the same stage of 2021 .

According to the electric company, the performance is a result of the combination of the increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted; R$ 22 million increase in depreciation and amortization; increase of R$ 225 million in the net financial result; increase of R$31 million in income tax and social contribution, considering recurring transactions; and increase in non-recurring effects with a negative net impact of R$11 million.

Adjusted Ebitda amounted to R$1.897 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 23.8% over 2Q21.

The Refinitiv consensus with market analysts projected a profit of BRL 568 million, Ebitda of BRL 1.574 billion and revenue of BRL 2.83 billion.

Read too:

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 63.3% between April and June, an increase of 14.4 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled BRL 2.996 billion in the second quarter of this year, a 4.4% decrease compared to the same period in 2021.

The amount of energy sold in contracts, net of trading operations, increased from 8,856 GWh (4,055 average MW) in 2Q21 to 9,556 GWh (4,376 average MW) in 2Q22, an increase of 700 GWh (321 average MW), or 7, 9%, between the periods compared.

The net financial result was negative by R$981 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 29.8% over the financial losses of the same period in 2021.

Adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) was 32.3% in the second quarter of this year, up 1.3 percentage points year-over-year.

ENGIE Brasil Energia’s total investments in 2Q22 amounted to R$541 million.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 16.342 billion, an increase of 18.5% compared to March 31, 2022.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was 2.1 times in June/22, down 0.1 times compared to March 2022.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of interim dividends of R$577.8 million, corresponding to R$0.7082542240 per share, equivalent to 55% of distributable net income for the first half of 2022.

The company’s shares will trade ex-interim dividends as of August 17, 2022.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Dividend Handbook: Sign up and learn from XP’s Chief Strategist a simple and powerful strategy to live off your income

Related