Engie Brasil reports high profit in 2Q22; company announces dividend

Engie Brasil (EGIE3) released the results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) on Tuesday night, 2.

Net income in the period totaled R$395 million, up 23.8% from 2Q21.

Adjusted Ebitda was R$ 1.89 billion in 2Q22, growth of 23.8% over the same quarter last year.

dividends

Engie Brasil’s board of directors approved the distribution of interim dividends. The amount of interim dividends will be BRL 577,884,268.33 corresponding to BRL 0.7082542240 per share.

Whoever has shares until the end of August 16, 2022 will be entitled.

The company’s shares will trade ex-interim dividends as of August 17, 2022.

Interim dividends will be paid at a later date, as defined by the Board of Directors.

