Eri Johnson resigns from RedeTV! after two months at the station | celebrities



Eri Johnson resigns from RedeTV! after two months at the station – Reproduction / RedeTV!

Published 08/02/2022 18:46

Rio – After just two months on RedeTV!, actor and presenter Eri Johnson decided to resign from the network. In his profile on Instagram, the artist confirmed the information, initially released by columnist Flavio Ricco, from R7, confirming that he will leave the command of the program “Bom Dia Você”.

According to Ricco, the presenter’s decision came from the desire to “fly solo in a weekly auditorium program project”. In addition, the network had already been informed about the departure of Eri, who will have to fulfill the last week of work in the morning, alongside Alinne Prado.

Without giving details about his departure from RedeTV!, the actor shared the link to the publication of the article in his stories on Instagram, confirming the veracity of the news. Then he posted a video talking about faith. “Whenever I wake up, I thank God for another day of health with peace and love. And I always say to everyone and to the universe: ‘don’t be afraid, have faith. Faith in God”, he said in the publication.

RedeTV! announced, at the end of April, Eri Johnson as host of the program “Bom Dia Você”, alongside Alinne Prado. The attraction debuted on May 2, and whether the artist’s departure will impact the show’s continuity. The broadcaster has yet to comment on the incident.