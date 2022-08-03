Europe confirms two monkeypox deaths

Spain has already recorded two deaths of monkeypox patients. The first was confirmed on Friday, the 29th, and the second the following day.

The newspaper “El País” found that the two people developed inflammation in the brain (encephalitis) after contracting the disease. Spanish health authorities, however, did not provide further details on the deaths.

Credit: Md Saiful Islam Khan/istock Europe has two confirmed deaths of monkeypox patients

Now there are three deaths of patients with the disease outside Africa, the first being in Brazil, confirmed last week.

Spain is the country most affected by the current outbreak. As of Saturday, there were 4,298 confirmed cases of the disease – the highest number outside Africa so far.

How does transmission occur?

The current outbreak is concerning because it is not typical of previous outbreaks. Studies are ongoing to better understand the epidemiology, sources of infection and patterns of transmission. It remains unclear, for example, whether monkeypox can be transmitted sexually. Studies are needed to better understand this risk.

But what is known so far is that the disease virus is transmitted by close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The incubation period of the virus (time from exposure to the appearance of the first symptoms) is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days.

Symptoms

The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that the vast majority of cases have presented with a rash, in addition to fever, fatigue, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache.

But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) draws attention to a different presentation of the disease in recent cases.

Credit: Playback/twitter/Harun TulunayRash is the main feature of monkeypox

Before, these lesions appeared spread throughout the body and in large numbers, now this has not happened in all cases. Instead, some people diagnosed with monkeypox are showing a single spot or blister.

Other patients develop a localized rash, often around the genitals or anus, before experiencing any flu-like symptoms. “And some didn’t even develop these flu-like symptoms,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said in a press release.

According to the CDC, many also did not have swollen lymph nodes, which is a standard symptom of monkeypox.

What is known so far is that about 10% of patients were admitted for treatment or isolation, and only one patient was admitted to the ICU. The WHO also confirms five deaths, all in Africa.

Newborns, children, pregnant women and people with immune deficiencies may be at risk for more severe symptoms and, in rare cases, death.