Ex-BBB Aline Gotschalg discovers cancer and makes an emotional report: “Malignant tumor”

Aline Gotschalg discovers cancer, details health condition and warns fans in touching text

This Wednesday (3), the ex-BBB Aline Gotschalg worried followers by announcing that he fought a battle with thyroid cancer.

The influencer shared clicks in which she appears on a hospital stretcher shortly after undergoing surgery to remove the tumor to reassure fans: she is already cured.

“Thyroid cancer. Receiving this diagnosis was not easy. I was very scared and I confess that it was difficult days here. But now, I’m just gratitude! I lived an experience that justifies my faith and I couldn’t help but share it with you.“, she began.

The diagnosis was discovered during an ultrasound examination of the thyroid: “It was then that we discovered a malignant thyroid tumor. I am grateful that I discovered it early. Early diagnosis saves lives!“.

Finally, the blonde explained that she was only able to reveal the situation to the public now that she won the battle. “I needed to experience everything, understand and strengthen myself first before sharing it with you. I hope you understand me. This was the moment I most wanted in recent times. I am alive and cured. Going home“, he added.

Look:

UNBELIEVABLE!

The ex-BBB Aline Gotschalg had an unpleasant surprise while having a plate of salad for lunch: she found a snail among the leaves.

The influencer was chewing her food when she noticed something different in her mouth – when she spit it out, she discovered that she was a clam.