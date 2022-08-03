Ex-BBB Aline Gotschalg says she is cured of thyroid cancer

Influencer and former BBB Aline Gotschalg, 31, told her Instagram followers today that she is cured of thyroid cancer.

“Thyroid cancer. Receiving this diagnosis was not easy. I was very afraid and I confess that it was difficult days here. But now, I am just grateful! I lived an experience that justifies my faith and I could not fail to share it with you”, began Aline, in a publication made on her Instagram.

“I had never had an ultrasound thyroid exam before and I heard a voice (how can I not believe we have our Guardian Angel?) to perform it along with all my other periodic exams, very important for preventive disease control, especially the quieter ones. And that’s when we discovered a malignant thyroid tumor. I’m grateful that I discovered it early. Early diagnosis saves lives!” she continued.

Thyroid cancer is a disease that is often silent and affects three times more women than men, especially those between 20 and 65 years old. So I would like to leave here an alert for all of you to take care of yourselves. Do periodic exams and always be mindful of your health! This was another trial of God in my life. Aline Gotschalg

Afterwards, Aline thanked the doctors and her family.

“Gratitude to my doctors, who were true angels throughout the process. I also thank my incredible family and my precious friends for being with me at all times, covering me with affection and emotional support. I needed to experience everything, understand and strengthen myself first before sharing it with you. I hope you understand me”, continued the influencer.

“This was the moment I most wanted in recent years. I am alive and cured”, concluded Aline.