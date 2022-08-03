Ex-BBB debuts on Onlyfans and in the first week already earns more than R$ 100 thousand

Former BBB Lumena Aleluia made public the latest work she has been working on and how the method has given her good financial returns.

The Bahian explained that creating adult content for OnlyFans was a good decision and, in less than 11 days of production, she has already received more than R$ 100 thousand.

During an interview with the newspaper Extra, the activist commented on the long process she went through with the acceptance of her own body. In fact, she said that it all started at Carnival.

“I was invited to be the muse of a samba school and at the time I didn’t feel comfortable dancing with one of the pieces that the designer had proposed, which showed a lot of my body”, he pointed out.

“That is, I exhibited nudity, had a language of nudity and, at the time, I was still very insecure with my own body and very stuck, repressed in relation to these issues”, recalled the former BBB.

After the occasion, Lumena explained that thoughts ended up changing and today she no longer suffers from self-image problems.

“I created in my head a very prejudiced idea that my erotic side, my sensual side, he had to be denied,” he continued.

Now, receiving great money for adult content, the sister confesses that she is happy and will continue with the work.