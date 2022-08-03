Ex-BBB Lumena joins the cast of reality after bombing on an adult website and causing

the influencer Lumen Hallelujah may appear on a new reality show in the coming months, that’s because she’s been tipped for the On Vacation With Former Celebsfrom MTV Brazil.

According to information from columnist Gabriel Perline, from the IG portal, the former BBB is already in pre-production.confinement in a hotel located in Cartagena de las Indias, in the Colombian Caribbean. As MTV has not officially released the participants of the new season of the reality make-out, this is the information discovered so far.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

On social media, Lumena continues to post. However, she is actually undergoing strict isolation to warn other colleagues of the risks of COVID-19 and also the recent Monkeypox.

According to the columnist, Lumena ended up getting on the radar of MTV Brasil’s production after the last events of his life. She has been booming in the world of adult content producers, where she has already earned more than R$100,000 in less than a month.

And Lumena is not the only one who is already going through pre-confinement. The singer MC Mirella should also be announced as one of the participants of the third edition of the program. The cat has a very busy affective life and therefore should serve a lot of entertainment for the public.

It is worth noting that Dynho Alves, Mirella’s ex-husband, also confessed that he was recently sought out to join the program. Despite confirming the information, he assured that he would not like to live a new confinement experience.

rebutted criticism

In June of this year Lumena starred in a controversy with the presenter Sonia Abrão, after being attacked during the program A Tarde é Sua, on Rede TV. At the time, the journalist called the former BBB a “crazy psychologist”.

The situation happened after the journalist questioned whether Lumena was really making a lot of money selling erotic content on the internet. According to Sonia, despite being attractive, Lumena would not be able to make this success so quickly on the platforms.

“’Crazy Psi’ for selling adult content? I don’t call you a crazy journalist because you failed to do justice to the role when you became a world reference of what not to do, by interfering in a negative way in an absurd case”, she fired, citing the case of Eloá Pimentel, which took place in 2008, when Sonia interviewed the kidnapper. “What hypocrisy. Come to my office so I can remind you of your BOs”, added Lumena.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.