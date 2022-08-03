Expert XP 2022 starts this week and features Howard Marks, Serena Williams, Theresa May and others; find out who else will be there

The Expert XP 2022, which starts this Wednesday (3), will take place, simultaneously, in person at São Paulo Expo, with tickets from R$ 1,100, and in digital format, free of charge.

Expecting more than 30,000 visitors in loco and one million remote spectators, the event includes, among the guests, international names such as Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom between the years 2016 and 2019; Amy Webb, American futurist, author, founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute; Lawrence H. Summers, former US Secretary of the Treasury; Howard Marks, founding partner and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management; and Serena Williams, an American tennis player.

Among the Brazilians are already confirmed Carlos Alberto Sicupira, founder of 3G Capital; Guilherme Benchimol, executive chairman of the XP Board of Directors; Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP; Rubens Menin, co-founder of Movimento Bem Maior and CEO of MRV Engenharia; Tânia Cosentino, president of Microsoft in Brazil; Gilson Finkelsztain, CEO of B3; Gustavo Montezano, president of BNDES; and Romero Rodrigues, head of venture capital at XP.

The Ministers of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, and Economy, Paulo Guedes, and big names in the financial market such as Luis Stuhlberger, manager of Fundo Verde, Henrique Bredda, founding partner and manager of Alaska Asset Management and André Jakurski, founding partner and JGP director will also participate.

This edition will feature influencers from the investment world, such as Nathalia Arcuri, finance specialist, founder and CEO of Me Poupe!; Thiago Nigro, CEO and founder of Grupo Primo and creator of O Primo Rico; and personalities such as Ronaldo Nazário, influencer GKay, Felipe Drugovich, Formula 2 driver and Edu Lyra, founder and CEO of Gerando Falcões.

Previous editions

The first edition of Expert XP took place in 2011, exclusively for XP investment advisors.

As of 2017, the event was open to the public and, in 2019, it brought together more than 30,000 people and 130 sponsors.

In 2020 and 2021, with the limitations imposed by the pandemic, the event was online, impacted more than five million people and had the participation of personalities such as Hillary Clinton, Malala, Michael Bloomberg and Pep Guardiola.

To check the Expert XP 2022 schedule and follow the lectures, it is possible to register on the event website.

