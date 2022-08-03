Fábio Arruda betrayed his ex-wife with Ana Maria Braga and could be sued | famous

The novel about the affair between Ana Maria Braga and an employee of TV Globe continues to talk. Rumors came to the public recently that the blonde, commander of “Mais Você”, would be in a relationship with a new love. The lucky one this time would be one of her fellow professionals, Fábio Arruda.

Fábio was editor of Rede Globoand would have resigned from his position in the sports sector of the network after assuming the romance with Ana Maria Braga. The communicator migrated to the presenter’s entertainment program team, who would be in love and betting on the relationship.

But, as not everything is flowers, some accounts of the boyfriend’s personal life A-N-A are giving you something to talk about. According to information released exclusively by Kaká Meyer, columnist for the program “best of the afternoon“, from Band, Fábio Arruda had a stable relationship with his ex-partner, who also works at Globo, while the editor flirted with her. Ana Maria backstage.

The columnist stated that the affair with Ana Maria Braga was discovered by the ex after she found some of his conversations with the blonde. In addition, sources linked to Ana and employees of the Globe stated that Fábio Arruda can be sued for moral damages by his ex-wife.

Arruda would have rented an apartment with his ex, when they moved in together, and he couldn’t pay, because the salary didn’t match the value of the property renting. The woman, who is also from Globo, had to pay everything so her name wouldn’t get dirty. So far, Fábio has not commented on the matter, nor has he spoken about the relationship with A-N-A.