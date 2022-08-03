Fábio Jr speaks about the death of an elderly man beaten and killed in his show

Last Saturday, Antônio Carlos died after being beaten during a concert by the singer, held at Clube de Campo de Sorocaba.

247 –This Monday (1st), Fábio Jr used social media to comment on the death of a 63-year-old man who was beaten during his show in Sorocaba, São Paulo, last Saturday (30). The singer shared a message on Instagram regretting what happened at the event and sympathized with the victim’s family, identified as Antônio Carlos Juliano. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

“Singer Fábio Júnior, businessmen and team deeply regret what happened at the country club in Sorocaba this weekend. The singer’s show, which took place on Friday the 29th, flowed normally during the night to an affectionate and vibrant audience. We deeply sympathize with the families involved in this fatality, wishing for light and peace at this moment”, he wrote on social media.

