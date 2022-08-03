Fábio Jr speaks about the death of an elderly man beaten and killed in his show

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 9 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Fábio Jr speaks about the death of an elderly man beaten and killed in his show 0 Views

Last Saturday, Antônio Carlos died after being beaten during a concert by the singer, held at Clube de Campo de Sorocaba.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Taís Araújo opens up the game on the reputation of being stuck-up: ‘If I didn’t impose myself, I’d be run over’ | celebrities

Taís Araújo cites racism when explaining her reputation as a metida – Reproduction/YouTube Taís Araújo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved