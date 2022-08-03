Far Cry 6 will be free to play on Xbox

Developer Ubisoft is pleased to officially announce that it is holding a new free trial for Far Cry 6, the latest title released in this beloved franchise.

So, you who have always been interested in the game, but don’t know if it’s worth investing your money, this is the best time to download, test, play and get the verdict.

According to the developer, the free period applies from August 4th to August 7th and you can play on all platforms the game was released on: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X |S and even on Stadia!

Even though it’s an open world game and of course, from Ubisoft, it’s possible to finish your campaign without problems during this period, and you don’t even have to rush like crazy. In addition to the free version, Ubisoft has announced a special event for those interested in participating, you can see all the details in the video.

For those who are waiting for a promotion, it was announced that the title will be up to 60% off. The company also prepared a contest, in which gamers can win even AMD graphics cards.

In Far Cry 6 you’ll step into the shoes of Dani Rojas, where your main objective is to overthrow Yaran’s dictator, Antón Castillo. You’ll be able to explore the vast world of Far Cry 6 alone or with a friend in co-op mode.

What are you waiting for? Grab a weapon and protect yourself against your opponents. You can be part of several groups, which can help you in this dangerous adventure.

Far Cry 6 is now available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.