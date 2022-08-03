Fazenda 14 may have former participants. Know which

The LeoDias column discovered that Record TV is studying the possibility of repeating a dynamic already carried out in the fourth edition of the reality show A Fazenda for the 14th season of the attraction. With this, two former pawns can return to the program. Got confused? People explain!

For those who don’t remember, in the fourth edition of the program, the first eliminated from the first three seasons of the rural reality had the chance to compete for a new spot in the cast of A Fazenda 4. They were confined in a “barn” and only one of they returned to the competition. Monique Evans, at the time, was chosen by the public and managed to reach the final, where she became runner-up of the season.

Since many fans of the attraction ask for controversial figures, Record TV is studying repeating this dynamic and confining Liziane Gutierrez (A Fazenda 13), Fernandinho Beatbox (A Fazenda 12), Drika Marinho (A Fazenda 11) and Vida Vlatt (A Fazenda 10). ), which were the first to be eliminated from their respective editions. But now the idea is to open a vote so that two names, instead of one, win this new chance to return to Itapecerica da Serra.

So far nothing has been decided, but Rodrigo Carelli and company are attentive to requests from the web. All celebrities must sign their contracts with Edir Macedo’s broadcaster until the last fortnight of August. Fazenda 14 has its premiere date set for September 13 with 20 new celebrities.

