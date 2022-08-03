FGTS: Workers can withdraw up to R$3,900 in August

Workers born in August will be able to withdraw up to R$ 3.9 thousand from the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). It is about birthday loota modality that annually releases part of the balance available in the worker’s fund accounts in the month of his birthday.

As it is an optional withdrawal, the worker must express his interest in the modality through Caixa Econômica Federal, the financial institution responsible for paying the benefit.

To join the modality, the worker has some options, among them, digital, to carry out the procedure. Check out the ways to join the benefit:

application of FGTS available for Android and iOS phones;

available for Android and iOS phones; site from the box;

from the box; Caixa’s internet banking, or

At the Caixa branch.

It is important to note that, in order to receive the amounts still in 2022, the worker must adhere to the modality until the last working day of the month in which he has a birthday. This is because the beneficiary has a period of up to three months to withdraw the amount released. Check the calendar:

Birth month period to withdraw January 01/03 to 03/31 February 02/01 to 04/29 March 03/02 to 05/31 April 01/04 to 30/06 May 05/02 to 07/29 June 01/06 to 31/08 July 01/07 to 30/09 August 08/01 to 10/31 September 9/1 to 11/30 October 10/03 to 12/30 November 11/01 to 01/31/2023 December 12/01 to 02/28/2023

Anniversary withdrawal amount

The amount available for withdrawal depends on the balance that the worker has in his accounts at the FGTS. In addition, it is possible to receive an additional installment according to the balance range. Check the table below:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

The modality is advantageous for workers who need extra money, however, in case of dismissal without just cause, the worker will not be able to withdraw the FGTS fully. In this case, the termination fine of 40% of the amount added to the fund is only available.

How to withdraw money?

To withdraw the amounts, the worker can access the application FGTS to check the payment and transfer the money to any account, from any financial institution, free of charge.

The beneficiary who has the Citizen Card and password can redeem the amounts at lottery houses and at self-service terminals.

FGTS WITHDRAWAL of R$1,000 until December

The extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) was released based on the month of birth of each worker who has a balance available in their accounts linked to the Fund.

Deposits were made between the months of April and June of this year, in the digital savings accounts opened in the name of each worker in the application. box has. The payment was made with a limit of up to R$ 1 thousand.

However, it is worth noting that the extraordinary withdrawal is not mandatory, that is, the redemption is optional for the worker. In this way, those who do not want to redeem can present the refusal to Federal Savings Bank.

If the money is not transferred to the digital savings account by December 15, 2022, the amount will automatically return to the fund, duly corrected.

How to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS

To move the values, just access the application box has and login with CPF, date of birth, phone number, email and password registration. On the platform, it is possible to make PIX, transfer, pay boletos, recharge cell phone or make online purchases.

Withdrawals are also available using Caixa’s ATMs, in the “Withdrawal without card” option in the app. Remembering that workers have until December 15th of this year to withdraw the amount. Otherwise, the money goes back to the Guarantee Fund.