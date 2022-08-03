First case of smallpox of monkeys is confirmed in the North of MG | Great Mines

The first case of smallpox of monkeys in the North of Minas Gerais was confirmed in Janaúba. This is the only one that appears in the entire macro-north health region – composed of 86 municipalities – in the panel that shows the monitoring of the disease by the State Department of Health (SES-MG). The data refer to the early afternoon of this Tuesday (2).

In Minas Gerais, 314 cases were reported, of which 74 are considered confirmed, 18 appear as probable, 112 are suspected and 110 have already been discarded.

According to the press office of the Janaúba City Hall, this is a patient who was in São Paulo and who also underwent a medical procedure in Montes Claros.

“When presenting symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, the patient went to the Sentinela Center, in Janaúba, and took the test, which was negative for Covid. However, he presented other symptoms and, again, underwent medical evaluation. The team made a diagnostic hypothesis of Monkeypox, positive result.”

Still according to the municipality, since he was seen two weeks ago, the patient has been in isolation. Confirmation of the disease was made by laboratory examination and arrived on Monday (1st).

The Prefecture also reported that epidemiological blockade is already being done, the objective is to identify the contacts that the patient had until he was quarantined.

According to the information on the SES platform, the case is of a man, aged between 30 and 39 years, who did not need to be hospitalized.

The panel also shows other cities in the Inter TV coverage area that have reported cases. Records are updated daily and are subject to change.

Curvelo – a case notified and already discarded

Inimutaba – a case notified and already ruled out

Montes Claros – a case notified and already discarded

Porteirinha – a case notified and already discarded

Serranópolis de Minas – a case notified and already discarded

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person. Initial symptoms are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion.

Wearing masks, keeping the distance and sanitizing hands are ways to avoid contagion by the disease, as reported by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases. .”

