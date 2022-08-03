Flamengo target, Oscar posts ‘see you soon’ to Shanghai

The 30-year-old midfielder Oscar used the Chinese social network Weibo to communicate with his audience there about the period he will be in Brazil. The player, who is seeking his release to play for Flamengo on loan until the end of this season, posted a kind of “see you soon” to the fans of Shanghai Port FC, a club he has been defending since last year.

With particular issues in his country of origin, Oscar won permission from Chinese leaders to stay in Brazil with his family and, at first, only training and taking care of his physical form individually. Flamengo, however, expressed the desire to count on the player and already has a verbal agreement and salary bases with the athlete.

Recently, the midfielder posted a photo dressed in the red-black shirt, which further increased rumors of the transfer and stirred up Flamengo fans.

See Oscar’s post below:

“Since the beginning of 2022 I have had some personal and family problems that make my day to day difficult. I recently returned to Brazil to accompany my family during this period.

During this time in Brazil, I will do everything to maintain my physical and mental competitive level, training at home or with a local professional football club. Without a doubt, I still am and always will be a part of Shanghai Port FC. My heart is with you and I will support the club in any way I can.

Thanks to all the fans and Shanghai Port FC for understanding and supporting us. We’ll see each other soon.”