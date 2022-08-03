Flamengo’s target, Oscar reveals that he can train at a club in Brazil | Flamengo

Oscar used a famous social network in China to say goodbye to Shanghai, confirm his return to Brazil and reveal that he can train at a club in the country. A target for Flamengo, the player used the media to reach the public in that country and explain his absence from the Chinese team, which gave the Brazilian a sabbatical to resolve private issues.

1 of 2 Oscar with the Flamengo shirt — Photo: Reproduction Oscar with the Flamengo shirt — Photo: Reproduction

The midfielder tries to convince the Chinese not only to stay in Brazil until the end of the year, but also to keep active when he is loaned to Flamengo. The player has already settled bases with the Rio de Janeiro club, which has made itself available in case of release.

+ Fla details conditions to have Oscar

“Flamengo has an agreement with Oscar”, says sectorist Cahê Mota

In the last two days, the player stirred the crowd on social media. First, for a leaked photo in which he appears with the red-black shirt. The following day, an interaction with defender David Luiz further increased the expectation for a possible arrival.

+ Interaction between Oscar and David Luiz stirs the networks

Best moments: Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores 2022

“Since the beginning of 2022 I have had some personal and family problems that make my day to day difficult. I recently returned to Brazil to accompany my family during this period.

During this time in Brazil, I will do everything to maintain my physical and mental competitive level, training at home or with a local professional football club. Without a doubt, I still am and always will be a part of Shanghai Port FC. My heart is with you and I will support the club in any way I can.

Thanks to all the fans and Shanghai Port FC for understanding and supporting us. We’ll see each other soon.”

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more Flamengo news

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧