Flora steals gold bars from Gonçalo, is shocked to discover that the bars have a unique identification and is cornered.

In The favoriteshown by Globo at 9 pm, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will once again be ready for the Fontini family and his new target will be Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca). She will take advantage of a cocktail party to launch an environmental project named after Marcelo to put the plan into practice.

At first, she will have the help of Dodi (Murilo Benício). The criminal will make a mess in the place and get the attention of all security guards. With that, the way will be free for Flora to go to the safe room to steal the gold bars from Mauro Mendonça’s character.

Then Dodi will end up being arrested because of the attitude during the party. It will be Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura), however, who will pay the bail to release the bandit. Afterwards, Flora will deliver the gold bars into the hands of the bandit.

Turns out he asked for a lot of money not to show the footage of Flora committing Salvatore’s murder. In fact, when Gonçalo finds out about the theft, he will be deeply reassured. This is because the bars have an identification code. The villain, in turn, will be afraid of being unmasked by the man.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.