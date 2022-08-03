Foquinha debates the controversy with Caio Castro and opines | TV & Famous

Who has to pay the bill at a dinner party? The controversy brought by Caio Castro last week continues to yield, so much so that Foquinha and André Brandt also has an opinion to give on the subject on the ‘Donos da Razão’ podcast 🗣️.

Foquinha says that, in fact, until now he did not understand why the actor’s opinion, that he should not be forced to pay the bill for a woman, went viral: “I think he used the wrong words, he used the ‘I don’t want to have an obligation to support’. But I’m going to argue, because I think he didn’t say much”.

“He said he doesn’t want to have the obligation to pay, and he even said that he does it, that he pays. I also don’t agree with the man having to pay the bill!”, he opines.

“I don’t want a man to pay any bills. Of course, if it’s a pleasure, once in a while… a woman can do that too!”, continues Foquinha. “Women can also pay bills. The woman also has to reach the man. The independent woman is scary!”.

On the podcast 'Donos da Razão', Foquinha and André Brandt give their opinion on the controversy involving who should pay the bill on a date — Photo: Disclosure

But why did this subject, something so simple, become so controversial? 🤔 For the presenter, the big problem is the ‘internet journalists’: “Anyone can have a journalistic profile without being a journalist, without knowing what journalist ethics are, without having responsibility, propagating fake news and sensationalism”, he points out.

That’s why Foquinha, who has years of experience in the field, vents: “It trivialized the business, it’s just for the controversy, it’s just to hitar. It seems that the only thing that goes viral is the controversy. It’s annoying!”. “When did it become this? From the moment Instagram became a source of news”, he concludes.

In the episode, Foquinha and André also talk about dates in which they had to split the bill and discuss a little more about how news considered ‘controversial’ easily go viral.