Former advisor to Gabriel Monteiro reveals that councilman had sex in front of the team during work

According to the former advisor, many people were embarrassed by the councilman’s behavior.

247 – In an excerpt from the testimony given by Heitor Nazaré, former advisor to Gabriel Monteiro (PL), to members of the Ethics Council of the City Council of Rio de Janeiro, the congressman is accused of having sex in front of his team, during working hours. . The report is from the G1 portal.

The former advisor revealed that on some occasions Gabriel would take women to his house, where his employees worked, and in front of the entire team he would ask her to show her breasts.

“There have been occasions when we were editing video during working hours, and Gabriel gets there with a girl and starts having sex with the girl in front of us, he would order her to smooth him and stuff like that”, revealed Nazaré.

“Some accepted it calmly, got into the mood, and others were already embarrassed and asked him to stop, but he still continued. He asked her to show her chest to us”, added the former advisor.

For the first time, excerpts from testimonies of prosecution witnesses in the ethical-disciplinary process for breach of decorum, which the councilor responds to in the Ethics Council of the Chamber of Rio de Janeiro, were revealed.

