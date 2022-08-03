Former Flamengo striker is announced by São Paulo club | Flamengo



Everton Motorzinho when he played for Flamengo – Gilvan de Souza/CR Flamengo

Everton Motorzinho when he played for FlamengoGilvan de Souza/CR Flamengo

Published 08/02/2022 17:22

Rio – Player who was playing in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in Cuiabá, striker Everton became the new reinforcement of Ponte Preta. Everton’s agreement with Macaca is on loan, as their rights belong to another club in Serie B and which, recently, was Ponte’s opponent, Grêmio.

At 33 years of age, Everton is trying to regain the consistency he had for the last time at São Paulo, in the 2018 season, before being affected by a series of injuries that has been hindering him to amend a longer streak of matches.

Despite the 27 games in 2020, the season in which he arrived at the club from Rio Grande do Sul, the two goals and an assist made the team from Rio Grande do Sul already start the search for new air for the athlete, with the loan assignment to Cuiabá taking place in January of this year.

In the Mato Grosso team, however, Everton also failed to establish itself as an indispensable player, accumulating 19 matches with one goal scored and four assists.

The debut of Ponte Preta’s new offensive reinforcement can take place as early as next Wednesday (4), in Alagoas, against CRB, since the forward had its situation regularized with the name published in the CBF’s Daily News Bulletin (BID).