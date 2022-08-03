Free website uses AI to restore old and damaged photos

A new AI algorithm was developed by researchers in China and ensures restoration of old and damaged photos with superior quality. Photos may be smudged or scratched and even low resolution. The software, which is open source, can recover these images in a short time.

It was termed as GFP-GAN (which in translation is something like Pre-Generative Facial Generative Adversary Network). One of its highlights is that it manages to restore without touching elements of the photo, which ends up making its result better than when compared to other programs with the same functionality.

Read too:

DALL-E: this AI generates images from any description and the result is surprising

Artificial intelligence shows what classic cartoon characters would look like in real life

Restoring old photos with AI

GFP-GAN uses an AI model from NVIDIA, StyleGAN-2, which is mainly responsible for eliminating scratches and noise from images, as well as fixing marks and creases that appear after the photo has been stored and folded for a long time. It can also improve the image by making dark details more prominent and improving the color level through a guessing method.

The goal is just to clean up the image, so it can even fill in some spaces, but it doesn’t change the photo. Compared to other tools of the type, this turns out to be an advantage.

It works both with old, low-quality photographs that are uploaded to the computer and with digital photos that have ended up being damaged in some way. However, the researchers stated that there are still some limitations to the tool, and that, therefore, there may occasionally be some distortions in the final result.

To test the tool, you can access the website by clicking here. The researchers have already informed that a new, more advanced model will be released soon, bringing improvements and even more accurate detection, with a higher hit rate.