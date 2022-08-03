Gabi is one goal away from Luizão and reaffirms protagonism in Fla after fasting

Flamengo went to the capital of São Paulo this Tuesday (02) to face Corinthians in the first game of the Libertadores quarterfinals and achieved an excellent advantage by winning 2-0. In addition, the Flamengo fans were able to celebrate the end of the fast. of Gabigol, who had not scored in six matches, almost a month without going to the arms of the Nation.

The number 9 of Rubro-Negro scored the second goal five minutes into the second half, taking advantage of defender Balbuena’s slip. With the end of “zica”, the striker reached 21 goals in the season, in 44 matches played, and regains the spotlight as Flamengo’s top scorer this year.

Another milestone to be celebrated is the fact that Gabi gets even closer to Luizão at the top of the Brazilian artillery in the history of the Copa Libertadores da América, reaching 28 goals in the tournament, one less than the former striker of Corinthians and Flamengo. The historic striker from the 90s and 00s scored 29 times in the continental competition, divided into some clubs: Vasco da Gama (18), Corinthians (15) Grêmio (01) and São Paulo (05).

Gabriel Barbosa wore only two shirts in the competition, with vast superiority in numbers for Flamengo. For Rubro-Negro there were 27 goals, being the club’s top scorer in Libertadores, and another when he played for Santos.

It should be noted that the top scorer of the competition is the Ecuadorian Alberto Spencer, with 54 goals, with the shirts of Peñarol-URU and Barcelona-EQU.

Greatest Brazilian scorers in Libertadores history

1st Luizão – 29 goals

2nd Gabigol – 28 goals

3rd Palhinha and Fred – 25 goals

Arrascaeta consolidates itself as Corinthians’ executioner in the knockout stages

Author of a great goal in the first half of the match, the Uruguayan Arrascaeta also does not bring good memories to the Timão fan. Flamengo’s number 14 has already faced the Paulistas in knockout stages in four competitions, three times in the Copa do Brasil and once in Libertadores, counting this year’s edition. With the exception of the current tournament, which is not yet defined, the midfielder qualified at every opportunity, with the right to score the title in the national cup decision in 2018, at Neo Química Arena itself.