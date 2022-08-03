Galaxy S22 Plus with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on sale at R$ 4299 – All in Technology

Introduced in Brazil in early 2022, the Galaxy S22 Plis had an initial price of R$6999. In the card.

Respectable top of the line, the Galaxy S22 Plus has a 6.6″ Full HD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers a great quality screen to enjoy games, social networks and other tasks. In addition, it has IP68 that protects it against water and dust.

In terms of hardware, the device features the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip combined with 8GB of RAM and options with 128GB/256GB of internal space. There’s also a 50MP main camera accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3X true zoom.

  • Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.6″ Full HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB
  • Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom)
  • Frontal camera: 10 MP (f/2.2)
  • Drums: 4,500 mAh with 45W fast charging
  • Others: IP68, Bluetooth 5.2, support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, on-screen fingerprint scanner
  • Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

On a special cashback sale, the Galaxy S22+ is a great deal:

128 GB Version – From R$ 4299
– White
– Black
– Green
⚠️ In the cart use the coupon: QUERO2000

256 GB Version – Starting at R$4749
– Black
– Green
⚠️ In the cart use the coupon: QUERO2000

