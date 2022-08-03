Galaxy Z Flip 4: Colors, Pricing and Details Leak Before Launch | Cell

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung’s next foldable phone, is expected to be announced on August 10th in four color options: lilac, black, pink and blue. In addition, according to rumors published by the website Giznext, the South Korean giant should offer three storage options: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. The RAM memory must follow the same standard of 8 GB in all models. The estimated price of the smartphone in the European market should start at 1,080 euros, which is around R$5,720.
If the figure is confirmed, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would hit the market costing 30 euros more than the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the manufacturer’s current compact folding smartphone. The next generation should land in Brazil. However, colors and technical details may vary by country. In addition to it, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also expected at the Unpacked event, which will be held in the United States. O TechTudo will be in New York for full coverage.
🔎 Motorola launch has brand new Android and coveted screen; meet
Check out in the video below all the details of the Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 announced (now water resistant)
The latest rumors indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should have a 6.7-inch main screen, the same size as its predecessor, and a 2.1-inch secondary external display, larger than the current 1.9-inch screen. Z Flip 3.
The device should come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, replacing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The battery would be 3,700 mAh.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 should leave the factory in four different colors — Photo: Reproduction/OnLeaks/Giznext
The 3D sketches also indicate that the dual camera array can occupy the same position as the previous model, aligned vertically, on top of a black side strip. The external design of the product follows with the volume buttons on the right and the SIM tray on the left side of the smartphone. In the lower area, the USB-C port, to recharge the device, and the speaker should be housed.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 should be revealed in August 2022 — Photo: Playback/OnLeaks/Giznext
Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied any of this data. You will need to wait until the Unpacked 2022 event for this information to be confirmed.
with information from Giznext