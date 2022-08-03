Gaucho winner of R$ 24 million with no prize yet

A gaucho who took the Mega-Sena alone has not yet withdrawn the prize of R$ 24.2 million, drawn on July 30th. The youngest millionaire in the country is from Caçapava do Sul, in the central region of Rio Grande do Sul, and made a simple bet, with only six tens, for R$ 4.50.

The information about the money not yet claimed was confirmed in a note from Caixa Econômica Federal, sent to UOL last night. The bank highlighted that the winner has up to 90 days, counted from the date of the draw, to redeem the amount.

After this period, if it is still saved, the award will be transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).

The draw that awarded the gaucho corresponds to contest 2505 and was held on Saturday, in São Paulo. The dozens drawn were: 03 – 05 – 19 – 26 – 43 – 51.

In addition to the millionaire winner, 108 players hit Quina, winning R$32,693 each. Another 6,977 matched four numbers, with a prize of R$722 each.

Caixa highlighted that the redemption of prizes can be carried out at any branch of the bank, in any region of Brazil, and it is not mandatory to go to the city where the bet was originally made. To withdraw the money, the lucky person must bring an original identity document, CPF and the receipt of the winning ticket.