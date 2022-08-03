Genial/Quaest: Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro drops from 14 to 12 points

Bolsonaro reduces distance for Lula in research (photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP and Nelson Almeida/AFP)

The approach of the beginning of the electoral campaign marks a decrease in the distance between the two candidates who lead the electorate’s preference. According to data from the August edition of the Genial/Quaest poll, released this Wednesday (08/03), the difference between former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has gone from 14 to 12 points in an eventual first round in the poll on the stimulated voting intention. But this drop is within the margin of error, which is plus or minus two percentage points.

the smallest difference since the beginning of the Quaest series of surveys commissioned by Genial Investimentos on voters’ voting intentions for the October election. But the PT still has chances of winning in the first round.

While Lula got 44% of the voting intentions in the first round, Bolsonaro had 32%. In July, the score was 45% against 31% in favor of the PT. The sum of the other candidates went from 19%, in July, to 10%. Considering only valid votes, the former president would have 51% of the votes, winning the first round by the margin of error.

In third place in the preference of respondents, former governor of Cear Ciro Gomes (PDT) had 5%, down from 6% in last month’s survey, in a clear sign of a gradual loss of space. In June, the percentage was 6%. Andr Janones (Avante) and Simone Tebet (MDB) continued with 2% of voting intentions each. Pablo Maral (Pros) had 1%. The other candidates did not score. The percentage of undecided people remained at 6%, the same rate as those who intend to annul the vote.

In an eventual second round, Lula remains ahead in all scenarios, he has 51% of the votes against Bolsonaro, who stayed with 37%. In the June poll, the score was 53% to 34%. In a clash against Ciro, Lula wins with 51% to 27%. And, against Simone Tebet, the biggest advantage, from 55% to 22%.

The Pesquisa Genial/Quaest carried out 2,000 face-to-face interviews in 123 municipalities in the 27 units of the federation, between the 28th and 31st of July. The confidence level is 95%, according to the survey’s organizers.

The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-02546/2022.