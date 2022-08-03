Gerdau (GGBR4) has a 27.6% rise in profit in the 2nd quarter, at R$4.298 billion

The steel company Gerdau (GGBR4) released results this Wednesday (3) with adjusted net income of R$ 4.298 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an amount 27.6% higher than that reported in the same period in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$6.680 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 13.3% compared to 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled BRL 22.968 billion in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 20.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

The Refinitiv consensus with market analysts projected a profit of BRL 4.26 billion, Ebitda of BRL 6.32 billion and revenue of BRL 22.72 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 29.1% between April and June, down 1.7 pp compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

According to Gerdau, the result presented was mainly driven by the performance of the distribution and construction sectors in the North American market; industry and construction in Brazil and the results of the special steel operation.

Steel sales volume reached 3.245 million tons in the second quarter of 2022, a growth of 0.9% over the same period in 2021.

The net financial result was negative by R$361 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing financial gains of R$58 million from the same period in 2021.

Gross profit reached the amount of R$ 5.904 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 25.7% in 2Q22, down 2.6 pp compared to 2Q21 margin.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$516 million in 2Q22, an 8% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

Investments and indebtedness

Capex investments totaled R$959 million in 2Q22, of which R$661 million in Maintenance and R$298 in Expansion and Technological Update.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s gross debt was BRL 12.445 billion, a decrease of 21.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, stood at 0.18 times in June/22, down 0.47 times over the same period in 2021.

dividends

The Board of Directors approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$1.200 billion, at the rate of R$0.71 per Gerdau share. Payment to shareholders will be made as of August 25th.

As for the shareholders of Metalúrgica Gerdau, dividends of R$ 0.36 per share will be credited. Payment will take place on August 26 this year.

The credits will be realized based on the shareholding position on August 15th. Thus, as of August 16, 2022, inclusive, the trading of these shares on the Stock Exchange will be carried out ex-right to the dividend.

