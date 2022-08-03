Gerdau (GGBR4) has a strong result, as expected; for BBI, announced dividends disappointed

Gaining prominence in the preference of market analysts between mining and steel stocks, Gerdau (GGBR4) released this Wednesday (3) strong numbers for the second quarter of 2022, but within expectations, thus not being a catalyst for stocks in session. At the same time, the “non-announcement” of extraordinary dividends, even though the earnings were billions, disappointed. At 10:57 am (Brasilia time), GGBR4 assets were down 1.60% to R$24.01.

The steel company had adjusted net income of R$ 4.298 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an amount 27.6% higher than that reported in the same period of 2021. acronym in English) totaled R$ 6.680 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 13.3% compared to 2Q21. Net revenue totaled BRL 22.968 billion in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 20.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

The Refinitiv consensus with market analysts projected a profit of BRL 4.26 billion, Ebitda of BRL 6.32 billion and revenue of BRL 22.72 billion.

Ebitda was 2% higher than expected by Itaú BBA, with the “Special Steel” and “South America” divisions positively surprising, while North America again contributed with 42% to consolidated Ebitda and maintained the Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) at record highs, at 33%. In Brazil, volumes and prices improved sequentially, but costs had an impact on margins, analysts point out.

Cash flow generation was strong, at R$ 3.2 billion, and the ratio between net debt and Ebitda decreased slightly, to 0.18 times. “We expect a neutral reaction from the market”, highlighted the analysts, before the opening of the Stock Exchange.

JPMorgan also pointed out that the numbers were strong in all sectors, but the main positive surprises came from the South American and specialty steel businesses, where prices surprised positively.

“The US and Brazil divisions also presented solid numbers, but a little shy in relation to JP’s estimates, mainly in lower prices and higher costs”, they evaluate.

JP also highlights the announcement of dividends in the amount of R$1.2 billion (3% yield) and the acquisition of 1.6% of the outstanding PN shares as part of its buyback program. “Finally, Gerdau remains confident with the prospects for its business, especially in the United States and Brazil”, the analysts point out.

“As the results are broadly in line with the market consensus and our estimates, we do not expect to see significant revisions. Gerdau is the most consensual call among investors and our main choice in the steel sector”, points out JP.

Extrapolating the numbers for the sector, JP analysts see higher costs for CSN (CSNA3), which will release results on the 15th. inflationary. We expect to see a similar trend for CSN”, they point out.

On the other hand, there are positive perspectives for Brazil and the USA. In Brazil, construction activity remains strong and real estate launches and inventories are at healthy levels, implying good demand from Gerdau, according to JP. For North America, Gerdau expects positive demand from the construction and distribution sectors in the second half of the year. For infrastructure, the US government also reiterated that the projects must use domestic steel, benefiting the Gerdau North America division.

JPMorgan has an overweight recommendation (exposure above the market average) for the GGBR4 share with a target price of BRL 40, or up potential of 64% compared to the previous day’s close. Itaú BBA has an outperform recommendation (above average performance), with a target price of R$36, or an increase of 47.5%. Morgan Stanley, in turn, has an equalweight recommendation (exposure in line with the average) for the company, with a target price of BRL 26.50, or an upside potential of 8.6%.

For Bradesco BBI, the consolidated results were in line with their estimates, with very healthy numbers in general (with improvements in all regions), with the US maintaining margins above 30%, while Brazil managed to offset the pressures of costs through higher prices and shipments in the quarter.

However, that said, analysts estimate that the company could have announced higher dividends. “The lack of extraordinary dividends suggests that management may be more cautious with the prospects, but we emphasize that, even in more difficult scenarios, Gerdau would have room for more earnings, maintaining a healthy balance sheet”, point out the analysts.

BBI reiterated its outperform recommendation for Gerdau, with a target price of R$40, seeing that valuation remains attractive. “We believe that Gerdau will continue to post above-normal Ebitda per ton across all its operations in the second half of 2022 and into 2023 (at least). That said, equities are reflecting a sharp drop in profitability as early as 2022, which we consider irrational.”

