Gerdau (GGBR4) will pay billions in dividends; see value per share

THE Gerdau (GGBR4) will pay BRL 1.2 billion in dividends, as announced on Wednesday morning (3).

The value of Gerdau dividends per share will be R$ 0.71, which will be paid on August 25th.

Only investors with Gerdau shares on August 15th they will be entitled to receive the earnings. As of August 16, the shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for the 2022 fiscal year, and refer to the company’s fiscal year in the second quarter.

In addition to this payment, the shareholders of Gerdau Metallurgical (GOAU4) will also receive R$0.36 per share, also on the 25th and based on the shareholding position on the 15th of August.

Gerdau dividends

Total amount: BRL 1,200,106,032.77

Value per share: BRL 0.71

Cut-off date: August 15th

Payment date: August 25th

Yield (dividend yield): 2.9%

In the trading session on Tuesday (3), the share price GGBR4 rose 3%, quoted at R$ 24.40. In the year, the paper accumulates a fall of about 11%.

According to Status Invest data, the dividend yield accumulated over the last 12 months is 13.53% – a volume that does not consider the newly announced payment.

BTG Recommends Buying GGBR4 With ‘Aggressive Dividends’

In a recent opinion, BTG Pactual analysts recommended buying Gerdau shares, targeting a target price of BRL 43.

BTG ranks the Gerdau shares as the exchange’s top pick in the steel industry, trading at 1.9x Enterprise Value (EV)/2022 Ebitda.

This analysis was made after a conversation with Gerdau’s CFO, who hinted that Gerdau will have another record Ebitda in 2022, but the company seems to be working with lower numbers in the annual comparison.

“The tone of the conversations was quite optimistic, despite the recent weak performance of the sector, and the market starting to price in an imminent recession in steel stocks”, says the house.

In addition, shareholder remuneration was mentioned as a relevant point.

“There is some bureaucracy with the daily treasury operations, which is even more difficult for the Gerdau due to its geographic diversification. The appropriate payment model for shareholders also needs to be defined, and this must be done through extraordinary dividends or more aggressive buybacks.”