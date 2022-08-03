Ghost Recon Wildlands could arrive this month on PS Plus

After integrating Microsoft’s subscription platform, Ghost Recon Wildlands could arrive later this month in the PS Plus Extra/Deluxe games catalog. The information, published by the famous Dealabs leaker, suggested the Tom Clancy’s series title as a possible first novelty of August to be added to the premium PlayStation service.

According to billbil-kunthe same one that every month reveals PS Plus games ahead of time, Wildlands will be one of the titles integrated into Ubisoft+ Classics. In this way, members of the Extra and Deluxe levels will have access to the game, available as one of Ubisoft’s advantages for those who have an active subscription to the respective tracks.

Small bonus for anyone reading this review embedded in another. There will also be Ghost Recon Wildlands among the Ubisoft+ games in the August Extra catalog. Obviously, this information is exclusive and you won’t find it (by the usual means) on the internet.

Ghost Recon Wildlands and more on the new PS Plus

It is worth remembering that Ubisoft commented, in an official statement, that it intends to increase the Ubisoft Classics alternatives with dozens of games by the end of 2022. In this way, it is possible to assume the inclusion of Ghost Recon Wildlands as one of the 50 original productions estimated to be released within the suggested period.

So far, Sony has not given details about the August additions to the new PS Plus game catalog. In this way, all information must be treated as rumors, even if the Billbil-kun has a high hit level.

