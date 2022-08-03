Giovanna Gold, the ‘original’ Zefa, loses her line and, without mincing words, detonates a new version of the soap opera: “Desperdício”

The actress was responsible for playing the role of Zefa in the original plot of the soap opera “Pantanal”

The new version of “wetland“, broadcast by Globo, has been a subject much commented on the web for ‘catching the attention’ of internet users. However, some people are not satisfied with the direction the plot is taking. Among them, is the actress Giovanna Goldresponsible for playing Zefa, in the original storyline.

During an interview with IG Gente, the actress revealed her reaction to discovering that a new version of Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s soap opera would be made. “When I found out, I thought it was a waste and I still do.”she said acidly.

Gold also revealed that this ‘contempt’ for the new version was due to the lack of remuneration, as she “donated herself to the story”, but still doesn’t receive anything for the new plot. For this reason, he prefers not to comment on the subject, avoiding generating engagement for the work, whether positive or negative.

“She (the plot) traveled the world and I never got paid for it. I only got it when SBT reruns. […] I can’t say anything (about the remake of the novel), I have no bond. I don’t get paid to say good or bad”said Giovanna Gold, when explaining the reason to avoid talking about the new version of “Pantanal”.