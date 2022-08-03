Girl asks the cinema to help locate crush of the movie ‘Elvis’ in SP | Sao Paulo

A young woman contacted Itaú Cinemas this Monday (1st) to ask for help locating a boy with whom she had a glance at the 9 pm session of the movie “Elvis” on Sunday (31) in the Imax room of the Bourbon shopping mall. , in Pompeia, West Zone of São Paulo.

“This is a very different message. I would like you to be able to locate the boy sitting next to the G19 armchair who went to watch Elvis this Sunday at the 9 pm session in the Imax room”, asked the young woman via the inbox on Itaú Cinemas’ Instagram.

“Itaú cinema, I never asked you for anything! Help this poor mortal”, he added.

2 of 2 Girl asks cinema for help to find movie session crush — Photo: Reproduction Girl asks cinema for help to find movie session crush — Photo: Reproduction

The cinema responds by asking permission to post the message. She agrees and tells how was the contact she had with the boy.

“You can post it on the timeline, in stories. And yes, there was a crush. We were the last to leave the room, he kept looking at me, but I’m very shy, I kept my head down, eyes crossed when I went to throw the bag of popcorn and the glass in the trash. Afterwards, we walked towards the escalator and we couldn’t say anything”, he said.

On the timeline, the movie caught the attention of readers. “Attention, looking for a handsome boy who went to see #ElvisFilme yesterday [domingo] at IMAX! There’s a girl in our DM wanting this little thing.”

In the comments, netizens reacted: “Guys, I want the end of this movie!”, “There is love in SP” and “Reacting just to give the algorithm cupid a go”.