Globo sets up a strategy to beat the audience of Corinthians and Flamengo on SBT

SBT broadcasts Corinthians and Flamengo this Tuesday for the whole country. In order to compete with the broadcaster’s audience, Globo set up a strategy to divide the public’s attention on this night.

Globo decided to extend the duration of the soap opera “Pantanal” to 22:55. The attraction has generated a huge audience for the station and usually ends around 10:30 pm. Thinking about the Libertadores clash, Globo decided to stretch the soap opera for 25 minutes and attract greater visibility in the time.

Corinthians and Flamengo have the two biggest fans in the country and are the protagonists of one of the main rivalries in Brazilian football. SBT has been preparing a huge coverage of the event and hopes to reach a significant number of audience. It is worth remembering that Globo will return to broadcast the Libertadores games in the next few years.

Corinthians and Flamengo face each other at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals. The return match will be held on August 9, at Maracanã. The clash between the clubs has been highly anticipated and promises strong emotions for football lovers.