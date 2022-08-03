Globoplay launches documentary series in five episodes about the festival

One month to go until the return of the biggest music and entertainment festival in the world, Rock in Rio. Globoplay, Multishow, Conspiração and Rock in Rio came together to tell the story of the festival. Already packed with the energy and atmosphere of the event, the Original Globoplay series ‘Rock in Rio – A História’ shows the trajectory of the festival from the perspective of those who were and had their lives marked by it. The launch on the platform is this Tuesday (2/8). And the attraction will also be shown at Multishow, between the 12th and 16th of September, always at 11pm.

In five episodes, Artists, organizers and audience reminisce behind the scenes, passions, successes and failures. Among the testimonies, great names from the Brazilian and international music scene, such as Ivete Sangalo, Ney Matogrosso, Brian May (founder of Queen), Andreas Kisser (guitarist of Sepultura), Charles Gavin (former drummer of Titãs), Roberto Frejat, in addition to by Fernanda Abreu and the American group Black Eyed Peas.

“For Globoplay, it is an honor to bring this content and show the public all the transformations experienced by the festival over more than three decades, told by artists, organizers and the public. The history of ‘Rock in Rio’ reflects the history of music in general, especially for us Brazilians. It is a trajectory that connects music and the public to the country’s cultural scene“, says Teresa Penna, director of Globoplay, Globo Filmes and Giga Gloob.

Medina comments on documentary

Roberto Medina, creator and president of Rock in Rio, also commented on the work: “This documentary, “Rock in Rio – A História”, is a gift to the public and fans of the festival. The five episodes show the trajectory of the festival’s 37 years and how he was fundamental in the consolidation of great national and international names, becoming part of the history and culture of our country, showing our work towards a better world”.

Unpublished images and memorable presentations refer to the viewer the indescribable euphoria of being at Rock in Rio. The series also connects the transformations in the festival, in the music and in the public to the country’s sociocultural scenario and shows how the event that established Rock Brasil welcomed and celebrated diversity in the country. The series ‘Rock in Rio – A História’ is directed by Patrícia Guimarães and executive produced by Mariana Vianna, Andrucha Waddington and Renata Brandão.