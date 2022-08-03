Glove de Pedreiro can no longer record video with Cristiano Ronaldo, national team or Vasco shirt – Sports

The contract between Mason’s Glove and adidas provides for exclusive use of sports material and lifestyle. With this, the digital influencer will no longer wear team uniforms that are not sponsored by the brand, as was recurrent in his trajectory to world fame. The same goes for the boots. For the promotional video released on Monday, he donned the X Speedportal, the company’s new boot.

After announcing the deal with the company, Iran Ferreira appeared wearing the shirt Juventus, which is also a partner of adidas. Before that, he had published a video with the São Paulo shirt, which also has the company as its supplier of sports equipment, in a joint action that should take the influencer to get to know Morumbi. Vasco fan, he should no longer wear the club’s current uniforms, which are from Kappa. adidas is also a partner of Ajax, Arsenal, Benfica, Manchester United, Real Madrid, as well as the likes of Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah.

The company must take Glove in Mason to Qatar at the end of the year to follow the world Cup. In July, he was in Rio de Janeiro and visited the museum of the Brazilian team, wearing the team’s shirt, sponsored by rival Nike. At just 20 years old, he is the most followed football influencer on the social network. There are 17.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

The senior marketing director of adidas in Brazil, João Meyer, celebrated the agreement with the new partner. “The arrival of Luva de Pedreiro to our team of ambassadors reinforces our investments in Brazil and brings us even closer to the young audience that enjoys the irreverence and authenticity of its globally recognized content”.

“The Luva de Pedreiro represents the essence of Brazilian football. It came from the countryside, low income and managed to overcome all adversities to become a media phenomenon. A similar trajectory to many athletes who emerged in football. adidas is part of history of sport in general, so this connection is very valid for both parties”, says Bernardo Pontes, partner at Alob Sports, an influence marketing agency focused on sport.

In April, Luva de Pedreiro had launched a clothing line, with t-shirts, pants and hoodies and an official store for its brand. The agreement with adidas was closed through its new management team, led by former futsal player Falcão. The influencer is in a new phase of his career after breaking up with his former manager, Allan Jesus. The legal fight between the two had another chapter two weeks ago.

Judge Flávia Viveiro de Castro, from the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, in Rio, led a conciliation hearing, but there was no agreement. The former businessman asks for R$ 20 million in court to end the agreement with Iran. The amount is higher than the termination fine established in the contract signed on February 25, which is R$ 5.2 million.