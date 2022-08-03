“Go listen…”; Boca accepts deal for Agustín Rossi and warns Flamengo about main ‘term’ to release the goalkeeper

The goalkeeper is of interest to CRF since Diego Alves has an undefined future in Gávea and the departure is a possibility well regarded by the parties

The focus is Conmebol Libertadores. On Tuesday night (2), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), Flamengo visits Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, in a first leg valid for the quarterfinals of the main tournament in the Americas. Although, behind the scenes, the board is working for more reinforcements for Dorival Junior.

Brian Rodríguez and Wallace are conversations that require patience. In the case of Oscar, he has been receiving daily calls from the Gávea team. Even the ace wore the Sacred Mantle earlier this week. There is also a target in the defensive sector. Goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, with a contract until June 2023 at Boca Juniors, is the ball of the day.

Boca has informed the CRF that it accepts to negotiate the archer, but a main ‘term’ to release him now. The Xeneizes will only facilitate for amounts between 18 and 25 million dollars, which can exceed the mark of R$ 131 million at the current price. The figures are unthinkable for a goalkeeper.

On the other hand, there is a breach in the contract. As of January, he can sign pre-contract and leave for free at the end of the contract. In this case, Rubro-Negro will have the defensive system OK until December. Thus, he could negotiate the 1.93m hermano for values ​​well below what the Argentines ask for, given the possibility of having one hand in front and the other behind.

Rated in 3.5 million euros (approximately BRL 18.7 million at the current price), according to projections from the Transfermarkt website, Rossi is seen as one of the great highlights of Boca Juniors. This Tuesday (2), he was called to renew, but did not reach an agreement. With that, Javier García should be used more by coach Hugo Ibarra.