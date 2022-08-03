Goiás now has 35 cases of monkeypox and community transmission of the disease, says Health Department | Goiás

Goiás increased to 35 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 22 days. The data were released this Tuesday (2) in a bulletin from the State Department of Health of Goiás (SES-GO). According to the folder, there is already the presence of community transmission of the disease in the state.

The secretariat reported that all patients are men, aged between 23 and 43 years. The department has already ruled out 24 investigated cases and is still investigating another 42 patients who are suspected of having the disease.

According to the Superintendent of Health Surveillance at the State Department of Health (SES), Flúvia Amorim, the first case with so-called community transmission is from Goiânia.

“Community transmission is considered when it is not possible to identify the chain of transmission, from where the person became infected”, he explained.

The first two cases of the disease were confirmed on July 11 in residents of Aparecida de Goiânia. Since then, the numbers have shown growth in the state.

The confirmed cases on Tuesday are:

Goiania: 29;

Aparecida de Goiânia: 3;

Inhumas: 1;

Itaberai: 1;

Lucia: 1.

In addition to these, the state has 42 suspected cases and 24 discarded.

The superintendent also points out that, despite the high number of cases, until the afternoon of this Tuesday (2), confirmed patients in Goiás are doing well.

“Most patients have a benign course. The hospitalization and lethality rate have also been low”, adds Flúvia.

O g1 tried to contact the municipalities Inhumas and Itaberaí, on Tuesday afternoon, to find out if the cities follow the cases and wait for a return.

The municipal health department of Goiânia stated that, so far, there are no cases of hospitalization for monkeypox in the municipality and that all cases are being monitored.

In addition, despite pointing out that most patients have a history of travel to other states, it confirms community transmission in the capital, due to confirmation of the disease in patients without travel history.

In a note, the Prefecture of Aparecida de Goiânia, through the Health Department, reported that the epidemiological investigation showed that the cases in the city were confirmed by the laboratory method. Two of the men who had the disease have already been released from isolation, that is, they have been cured.

The folder also informed the g1 that the third confirmed patient in Aparecida is being monitored and that he was instructed to stay in isolation.

The Health Secretary of Luziânia Gonçalo de Sousa reported that the patient was admitted to a private hospital last Tuesday (26) and reported that he had contact with a person at a party in Brasília who was suspected of having the disease. After that, he was placed in isolation and the positive result for monkeypox came out this Monday.

“He is in isolation, he is being followed up, but he is fine. The people he had contact are also being monitored, but apparently they do not have the disease”, said Luziânia’s Health Secretary.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

Person-to-person: By direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease . It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

By contaminated materials that have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

From the mother to the fetus through the placenta;

From mother to baby during or after birth, by skin-to-skin contact;

Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.

