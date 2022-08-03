Grazi Massafera poses with a hollowed out piece and a healed butt stands out

Owner of a stunning beauty and bodyGrazi Massafera left his followers impressed by sharing a sequence of photos on his social networks. On her Instagram account, the actress appeared wearing a summer piece and showed off her curvy curves.

in the images, the famous one appears wearing a brown swimsuit, very tight, which highlighted her healed butt. The famous appeared holding a branch under a tree. The visual in the background contemplated the beautiful essay published by the artist. “Giving rope”, she wrote in the caption, which had more than 27 thousand likes.

The clicks were quickly filled with good praise from their fans and followers. “Perfect beautiful woman,” said one follower. “Charm personified,” said one netizen. “Simply sensational,” wrote one admirer. “Grazi you and the most beautiful woman in the world,” said one fan.

See Grazi Massafera’s post on social media:

Pressure to take on relationship

Recently, Grazi Massafera opened her heart and vented about the pressure on her love life. In recent participation in the program Sunday with Huck, the actress confessed that at the moment she has been looking to fall in love with herself.

Very discreet about all her relationships, the actress reflected on self-esteem and female empowerment:

“I’m super in love with myself. I thought this phrase was super narcissistic before, but I think it has a power of self-esteem, which, over time, you will understand the power of it. You feel good,” she said.

Luciano Huck then questioned the famous about the pressure to take on a new romance. “It’s pressure, right? People who are women, when we are not on someone’s side, it’s as if you don’t validate you as a woman”,

“What a crazy thing, huh? It’s like you need to have someone on your side to feel or be a well-resolved woman, and it’s not that “, said the blonde.

career start

in participation in High Hours Program, Grazi Massafera opened the game and spoke about the pretensions at the beginning of his career. At the time, the famous surprised by revealing that at first she thought exclusively about making money.

“At first [foi] even irresponsibly, because I wanted to make money. I come from a family with a financial situation where that was the opportunity”, she confessed.

