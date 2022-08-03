GTA 6: Between revolution and disillusion

I wouldn’t want to be in the role of Rockstar Games. The company has one of the biggest success stories in video game history thanks to the rise and explosive success of Grand Theft Auto, but it’s at a crossroads with the next game: either Grand Theft Auto 6 is a revolution or it’s a disappointment. I’m not a fan of extremism, the problem is that for GTA to be a good game is not enough. Expectations couldn’t be higher and will only continue to rise in the near future as the development period continues. Since the release of the first game – Grand Theft Auto in 1997 – there has never been such a gap between new games. Just for context: the original versions of GTA 5 were released on September 17, 2013. Next year, we’re going to hit a 10-year gap without a new GTA. For the first time in the series’ history, we’ve gone an entire generation of consoles without a new game. Rockstar Games has not been idle during this time. It fed (and well, let’s say) GTA Online with new content and still has a considerable population of players, released new versions of GTA 5 for PC and next generation consoles, and gave us Red Dead Redemption 2. as we all know, videogames are a medium that registers considerable evolutions in short spaces of time. The longer Rockstar Games takes, the more it has to chase the loss. For a game of the magnitude of GTA, it’s difficult to design something to be current. The present moves today with tremendous agility. The flow of information is uninterrupted, trends are born and die like butterflies, the life of social networks has almost replaced reality, and everything seems trivial. As if the sociocultural difficulties of contextualizing a GTA for the present weren’t enough, there is still the issue of the saturation of its genre. GTA V tried to break the mold by introducing three playable characters. GTA remains the benchmark for open world games. When GTA III was released, the dimension and detail of its 3D world was enough to be a revolution. Today is not enough. Open world games have become commonplace. As a “leader”, no less is expected from GTA 6 than a revolution for the genre. The first information that reaches us through rumors brings good omens. The new game will have the most indoor locations in the series, which is preferable to the usual tactic of simply increasing the size of the map without paying attention to detail and immersion. But this alone will not be enough to be a revolution, more is needed… much more.

The new Vice City will have to be dynamic and alive One of the most recent rumors is that GTA 6 takes place in a city inspired by Miami, that is, we will probably return to Vice City. The new version of the city doesn’t just have to be realistic and more impressive, Rockstar Games has to make it dynamic and alive, to the point where players feel that their actions have an impact on the life of the city. There are multiple possible ways to achieve this result. Rockstar has to look to the series’ roots and also draw inspiration from other genres. The San Andreas respect system could be turned into something more substantial, making the people of Vice City fear us based on our actions and reputation. Likewise, a system for bribing police, politicians and other government officials would be welcome. For me, the GTA series is based on two fundamental pillars: the first is the great freedom it has always given players; the second is its unfiltered representation of the criminal world. To surpass itself, GTA 6 has to turbocharge these two engines that work in tandem. More freedom and new ways of committing criminal acts are needed.

Stealing cars is no longer enough When I got to know the Grand Theft Auto saga (around the time when GTA 3 was about to be released), the epitome of the saga is that you could steal any car in the middle of the street, start shooting and brutally murder pedestrians, whistle the car to call prostitutes to have sex with them (although the animations didn’t match). It was the rebellious dream of any teenager at that time. Some 20 years later, I believe the time has come for a better representation of the criminal world. It’s not that the things described above don’t happen in the criminal world… as a longtime fan I want to be able to go further. I don’t just want to call a prostitute (or prostitute, for that matter), I want to have the freedom to open a brothel or run a business in that area. I don’t just want to buy weapons, I want to become the arms dealer. Some of these possibilities already exist in GTA Online today (the Gunrunning DLC ​​introduced gunrunning, among other things), and despite the excellent support Rockstar has given (and continues to give) the game, I feel the implementation has been flat. There’s potential to create multiple layers of depth and I think that’s what players want. Just look at the rise of RolePlay servers, with their own rules and mechanics.

